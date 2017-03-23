Say goodbye to the sun for most of Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- If you're up early enough, you'll see that steady light rain taper off into more scattered showers Friday.

"We'll see a few bands of light rain move through Western Washington," Q13 News Meteorologist Tim Joyce said Thursday night. "In between, we'll see some peeks of sun -- mostly we'll have cloudy skies above. Temperatures will be a tad chilly for this time of year. Mostly in the low 50s, about 5 degrees cooler than normal."

The good news is that with the rain, tree pollen, which was in the "high" category Thursday, will likely be knocked down to low or be absent.

On Saturday, a few rain showers in the morning will taper off for a dry afternoon, partly to mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.

Sunday will be dry day with increasing clouds, rain will arrive in the late afternoon or evening.