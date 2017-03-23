Netflix movie ‘Death Note’ shows destruction of Seattle landmark

SEATTLE — An English-language adaptation of the popular Japanese comic by the same name takes place in Seattle, and shows some pretty dramatic scenes in a trailer released Wednesday by Netflix.

“A student who discovers a supernatural notebook that allows him to kill anyone begins a crusade against evil in order to rule the world as a benevolent human god,” according to the movie’s IMDB description. “Then a deadly game of cat and mouse begins when a reclusive detective begins to track down the young man, attempting to end his reign of terror once and for all.”

In the trailer below, there are several images of Seattle, including the Space Needle, downtown and Mount Rainier.

If you want to see a really intense part of the trailer, skip ahead to the :35 mark, when a helicopter appears to crash into a waterfront ferris wheel similar to Seattle’s Great Wheel. A blue-and-green stadium can be seen in the distance.

The movie was actually filmed in the Vancouver, British Columbia area — just like many others set in Seattle (think 50 Shades of Grey and 50 Shades Darker).

According to USA Today and other media outlets, the film has drawn criticism for “whitewashing” its main characters.

The movie will be available August 25 on Netflix.