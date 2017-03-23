× Convicted rapist not on hook for victim’s tattoo removal

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man convicted of illegally having sex with a teenage girl will not have to pay for his victim to get a tattoo of his name removed from her neck.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that the Oregon Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday that 28-year-old Jaime Alonso should not be held financially responsible for his victim’s tattoo removal because his statutory rape of the girl wasn’t connected to the tattoo.

In 2012 Alonso had sex with the girl, who was 14 or 15 at the time, when he lived in Cornelius.

The victim says she got the tattoo in 2013 because Alonso wanted her to prove she was serious about the relationship.

Prosecutors say the victim wouldn’t have gotten the tattoo if not for Alonso, but defense attoneys say the rape and the ink are not connected.