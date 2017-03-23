‘Apparent sinkhole’ appears in Seattle; street closed

SEATTLE — Officials are trying to determine the scope of an “apparent sinkhole” that appeared Thursday morning in the city’s Queen Anne neighborhood, Seattle Department of Transportation spokesperson Norm Mah said.

The apparent sinkhole was noticed Thursday morning on 5th Avenue near the intersection of W. Comstock Street. The hole is about 3-feet wide.

Mah said Seattle Public Utilities are on the scene inspecting the apparent sinkhole and trying to determine its source, if there is one.

5th Avenue is closed between W. Comstock Street and West Highland Drive.

Public utilities and SDOT are trying to determine the next course of action, Mah said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.