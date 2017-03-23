× A break now, but rain is lurking on the coast

SEATTLE — If it seems like it’s been extra cloudy lately, you’re right.

Q13 News Meteorologist Rebecca Stevenson says since February 1st in Seattle, 43 out of 50 days have had at least 70% cloud cover.

And more clouds are in the forecast.

Scattered rain showers on the coast and near the Canadian border will eventually become steady rain Thursday afternoon from the Strait, across Hood Canal, to the south side of the Olympics.

There will be a display of increasing clouds becoming lower and lower with a rain producing finale after 5 p.m. for Everett, Seattle, Tacoma and Olympia. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s.

On Friday, expect scattered showers in the morning followed by increasing heavier showers in the afternoon -- and even a slight risk of a thunderstorm.

By Saturday, a few rain showers early taper off for a dry afternoon, partly to mostly cloudy.