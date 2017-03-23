72-year-old Bellingham man charged with rape, other crimes

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — A 72-year-old man has been charged with sex crimes against two girls over the past decade and the sexual assault of a tenant in 2016.

The Bellingham Herald reports (https://goo.gl/qHfrDx ) Glen Winchester was charged this week with rape of a child, attempted rape of a child, child molestation and assault with sexual motivation.

Charging papers say an investigation began when a woman told police Winchester molested her while she was staying at his house when she was between the ages of 12 and 14.

Police say they learned another teen had made three reports alleging that Winchester molested her, and a woman in her 50s told detectives that he sexual assaulted her when she lived in a trailer on his property in 2016.

Winchester remains free on $20,000 bail.