Woman hit in leg during shooting near Jimmy Mac’s in Renton; suspect found

RENTON, Wash. — A woman was hit in the leg during a shooting Wednesday night outside the Jimmy Mac’s Roadhouse at 225 SW 7th St., Renton police said.

The female victim was found nearby in the parking lot near the Walmart, the Renton Regional Fire Authoritiy said. She was rushed to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the leg. The spokesman called it a non-life-threatening injury.

The spokesman said there were four bullet holes in her car.

Renton police said a suspect was located by K-9 units.

No other details were released.