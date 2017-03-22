× Wettest March ever? We might just see it

SEATTLE — The rain continues to come down in the Pacific Northwest.

Wednesday morning’s rain marked 40 days of precipitation out of the last 50 days. And with plenty more rain expected through the weekend, the landslide risk remains high, says Q13 Meteorologist Rebecca Stevenson.

On Wednesday, rain showers will increase through the afternoon. Wind is expected out of the south, with gusts up to 35 mph.

Wind and rain showers will decrease Wednesday night. Thursday should be a little drier, with rain sitting off the coast until early evening.

Good news, though. Some of the higher ski resorts should see up to three inches of spring snow over the next few days.

With all this rain expected throughout the area, records might fall, says Q13 Meterologist Tim Joyce.

“We’ve already surpassed last March, and that was a real soaker,” Joyce said. “We’re marching toward the wettest March ever.”