Snohomish County law enforcement used Taser just before man died in custody

SNOHOMISH, Wash. -- A 29-year-old man is dead after law enforcement officers used a Taser to help take him into custody Tuesday night, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said deputies responding to a domestic disturbance call were involved in a physical altercation with the man in the Echo Lake neighborhood on the 12000 block of 221st Street Southeast.

“The call indicates during the altercation a Taser was deployed, but that was well before he was in custody,” said Sgt. Josh McClure.

Once he was in custody, McClure said the man became unresponsive. Law enforcement attempted CPR until paramedics arrived, but the man later died.

The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team is handling the investigation. Six law enforcement officers were involved in the physical confrontation with the man. They are now being questioned by detectives.

Deputies have not released the name of the man who died in custody. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death.