Police: Woman found dangling from shoelaces after botched White House breach

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A woman was arrested late Tuesday night after she allegedly attempted to gain entry to the White House, telling police she was there to speak to President Donald Trump.

Secret Service officers observed the woman, identified as Marci Wahl, 38, walking and staring at the White House complex before discovering she had jumped a fence on the south side but had gotten stuck.

Officers found Wahl hanging from the inside of the fence by her shoelaces which were “caught on top of the fence,” according to a police report obtained by CNN.

“The individual became entangled in security features affixed to the top of the fence, suspending them in the air on the inside of the fence,” the Secret Service told CNN.

Security at the White House was briefly elevated with Secret Service agents and officers elevating the posture of their readiness, they say.

Wahl, who did not have any weapons on her, was arrested and transported to a nearby police station after refusing medical treatment. It was not immediately clear if she had an attorney.

Secret Service and Washington Metropolitan Police officers discovered a map of the White House when the arrested Wahl, who did not have a criminal history.

She was charged with unlawful entry and interviewed by agents who continue to investigate. She is set to appear in court Wednesday.

The arrest is the latest security incident to take place near the White House in recent days.

On Saturday, a man jumped over a bicycle rack in front of the presidential mansion, briefly putting the complex into an escalated security posture, two law enforcement officials told CNN.

And on March 10, an intruder carrying a backpack with mace and a letter for the President jumped the White House fence and was able to stay on the grounds for more than 15 minutes. Trump was inside the residence at the time.