Police looking for man who robbed 80-year-old woman in her Seattle home

SEATTLE – Detectives released a sketchy Wednesday of a man they say broke into a West Seattle home and robbed an 80-year-old woman as she was watching TV.

Police said the woman was at her home in the 4400 block of 47th Ave. SW at around 8:45 a.m. when she realized there was a man standing in her room.

The man told her he wouldn’t hurt her, and said he only wanted her cash.

The woman pointed the man to her purse, and he took the cash and left.

Officers responded with a K-9 unit, but couldn’t track the man down. She said he was white, about 5-foot-8 and had a medium build with sandy blond hair. He was clean-shaven, and wearing a tan windbreaker and jeans.

Police believe he got in the house by kicking in the back door.

If you recognize him, call detectives at (206) 684-5535.