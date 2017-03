GRAHAM, Wash. — A Pierce County sheriff’s deputy was involved in a multiple-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Graham.

Firefighters first tweeted about the crash around 10:45 a.m. The crash happened on the Orting Kapowsin Hwy near 264th St E.

#IAFF726 firefighters are onscene of a #MVA involving a Pierce County Deputy on Orting Kapowsin Hwy/ 264th St E in #Graham. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/lM6mxLvh9L — Pierce County FF (@IAFF726) March 22, 2017

The circumstances of the crash were not immediately known. It was unclear if anyone was injured.

Pierce County Firefighters are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.