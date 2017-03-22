× Mother of 17-year-old shot by police asks for federal probe

PORTLAND, Ore. — The mother of Quanice Hayes is calling for a federal investigation into the deadly police shooting of her son.

KPTV reports on Tuesday a Multnomah County grand jury decided not to criminally charge the Portland police officer who shot and killed the 17-year-old.

Venus Hayes spoke eloquently and emotionally about the death of her son, the police officer who killed him, and the grand jury investigation into his death during a news conference Wednesday morning.

According to police, Quanice Hayes was the suspect in a series of crimes including an armed robbery and car prowl. He was eventually found by officers in an alcove between a home and garage.

As he was coming out, officers said Hayes not only ignored their commands to put his hands up but that the teen reached for his waistband, leading officer Andrew Hearst to shoot him three times, killing the teen.

Investigators said a replica gun was found next to Hayes and that it had Hayes’ DNA on it.

Venus Hayes said that was not true, that he did not have a replica gun and that he never pointed one at any of the police officers on scene.

She also claims that her son was on his knees when he was shot and killed, though she provided no evidence to back up that claim.

She is also charging that the Multnomah County district attorney’s office and the Portland Police Bureau conspired with one another, denying her son justice.

“(They) try to paint my son, my 17-year-old child, as a robber or a car prowler, all of which is not a reason to be executed in the United States of America or the state of Oregon,” she said. “The fact remains that we will never know the truth about whether Quanice even committed those crimes because on the morning of February 9, 2017, Quanice had the misfortune of having a blood-thirsty, murderous-minded Officer Andrew Hearst arrive on the scene.”

The grand jury has decided the use of deadly force by Officer Hearst was justified.

Family members, friends and protesters against police use of deadly force joined Venus Hayes outside the Portland Building Wednesday morning, and later some went inside to the city council meeting.

They stood in silent protest wearing Quanice Hayes masks and targets on their bodies while the council proceeded with its agenda.

This protest came one week after the council instituted a ban against disruptive protesters at the city council meetings.