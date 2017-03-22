× Man arrested for throwing girlfriend’s dog from balcony to its death, NY police say

FLUSHING, Queens – A man was arrested after he threw his girlfriend’s dog from a balcony in Queens during a dispute, according to the NYPD.

“An animal. No home training,” was one woman’s reactions after PIX11 informed her what happened in a building along 40th Road last Friday night.

The NYPD says Yuk Cheung, 35, took his girlfriend’s dog, identified as a 12-year-old pug, while they were arguing and hurled it onto the street, 70 feet below. The fall killed the dog.

Calvert Nurse, a neighbor, says the barbaric act was not easy because the seventh floor does not directly oversee 40th Road.

“He actually had to throw it across the roof which is sad because that is cruelty to animals,” Nurse said.

That is exactly what Cheung was arrested for at approximately 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the 109th Precinct.

“I can’t even fathom doing that. I can’t imagine someone doing that,” said Steven Ing, who was in the neighborhood Tuesday evening with his dog, Remy. Ing used to work in the garage connected to the building, and according to him, the neighborhood is tranquil.

Melissa Cheng lives in the building where the crime was committed.

“This guy should be punished, really he should be punished,” she said.

The NYPD says the suspect has three prior arrests including one for assault.