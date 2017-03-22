House Intel chairman: Trump’s personal communications may have been collected

WASHINGTON, D.C. — House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes said Wednesday that Donald Trump’s personal communications and those of associates may have been picked up by intelligence agencies conducting surveillance of foreign targets after the election, and hurried to the White House to brief the President.

The conversations were “incidentally” collected as part of intelligence sweeps focusing on other people, Nunes said, and implied that Trump was not the target of the surveillance operation.

Nunes said at a news conference he discovered that accounts of Trump conversations when he was reviewing intelligence reports brought to him by an unidentified person — and said the information was not related to Russia, which is accused of interfering in the US election.

“This is a normal, incidental collection, based on what I could collect,” Nunes said. “This appears to be all legally collected foreign intelligence under” the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

Nevertheless, Nunes said he alerted House Speaker Paul Ryan about the collection before he headed to the White House, adding: “I’m actually alarmed by it.” Democrats on the committee said they weren’t informed of Nunes’ announcement before he went to the media.

The revelations do not appear to support Trump’s claims, debunked by FBI Director James Comey, that he was wiretapped by his predecessor President Barack Obama. Rather, they appear to relate to conversations between Trump or associates and people who were targeted by FISA warrants.

Generally, American citizens who are caught up in surveillance of foreign targets are not identified by name in intelligence reports. But Nunes’ announcement raises the question of why the President-elect or associates appear to have been identified in intelligence reports.

Trump told reporters in a brief exchange he felt “somewhat” vindicated about his claims.

A House member on the Intelligence Committee told CNN the communications in question were senior-level people talking about Trump, not Trump himself.

Nunes later told CNN’s “The Lead with Jake Tapper” that “President-elect Trump and his team were put into intelligence reports.”

“Clearly there is a lot of information in the reports that I’ve seen, which were dozens, that would lead me to believe that the last administration and numerous agencies had a pretty good idea of what President-elect Trump was up to and what his transition team was up to and who they were meeting with,” Nunes told Tapper. “Some of this is I think legitimate collection,” but he was also bothered by some of it.

Nunes said outside the White House that Trump was “concerned” about the surveillance of people close to him that the congressman said were detailed in intelligence reports brought to him.

He defended rushing to brief the President because the reports he read have nothing to do with Russia, but he said the investigation he is conducting into Russian interference in the election would look at how Trump’s name got into the intelligence reports.

“Because what I saw has nothing to do with Russia and has nothing to do with the Russian investigations, (and) has everything to do with possible surveillance activities … the President needs to know these intelligence reports are out there and I have a duty to tell him that,” Nunes said.

Democrats quickly criticized Nunes’ remarks, saying the House Intelligence chairman, “blew what little credibility he had left with this pathetic charade.”

“This isn’t an investigation; it’s a protection racket for Donald Trump and his fragile ego,” Democratic National Committee Senior Adviser Zac Petkanas said in a statement. “All Nunes has achieved is to prove that we need a real independent investigation and to raise serious questions about why the Trump team was in communication with foreign individuals under FISA warrant. It’s time for an independent 9/11 style commission and a special prosecutor. Now.”

Two weeks ago, Trump asked Congress to investigate whether Trump Tower was wiretapped by his predecessor.

On Monday, Nunes’ committee held a hearing featuring Comey and National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers. At that hearing, Comey confirmed for the first time that his agency is investigating possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign and whether any crimes may have been committed during last year’s election campaign as part of a wider probe into the hacking of Democratic servers and the Clinton campaign.

Also at that hearing, Comey said he had seen no evidence so far of the specific allegation of wiretapping Trump Tower.

Nunes at his news conference said he did not know whether the “incidental collection” happened at Trump Tower, and could not say for certain whether Trump’s communications were directly collected. He said the collection included Trump transition officials and that it happened after the election.