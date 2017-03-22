Future of Kirkland’s traffic hangs on growth decisions

KIRKLAND, Wash. — More than 200,000 people have moved to King County over the past 10 years.

It’s not just Seattle. Cities from Kent to North Bend have seen population boom, and deal with the problems associated with an influx of people.

Problems such as traffic.

On Thursday, the city of Kirkland will hold a public hearing to discuss adding density through rezoning certain neighborhoods. Some opponents of rezoning say traffic in the area is already horrendous, and adding more apartments would only make it worse.

Houghton and Everest, two of Kirkland's neighborhoods looking at a potential rezone, released projected numbers for traffic and growth in the area earlier this year.

According to the study, the neighborhoods will likely see traffic jump by about 50 percent by 2035 if zoning isn't changed. Peak drive-time vehicle trips will also skyrocket.

And if the area is rezoned, Houghton and Everest traffic would almost double, the study shows.

Investments will need to be made to improve traffic in the area, the study shows, regardless if density changes are adopted.

