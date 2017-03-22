From slick to grip: Snohomish County plans to improve problem roads with new treatment

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Some rural roads in Snohomish County will be getting a makeover starting this summer.

County leaders said they want to make those roads safer for families.

The county recently received more than $1 million in grant money to improve tight curves and windy roads in 14 problem areas.

"There's some people that really go fast," said resident Jason Bartelheimer. "People don't realize how slick the roads (are), especially when you hit the sharp corners."

Bartelheimer lives off of Marsh Road and Lowell Larimer Road. He also takes care of the farm land around the area. He said he's seen pretty much every big crash out there.

"Seems like after we get a rainstorm, we'll get seems like once a week, I see somebody in a ditch," said Bartelheimer.

That's why the Snohomish County Public Works Department said they're going to improve these problem roads -- with a new type of a treatment.

"You can kind of equate it to like a coarse sandpaper on the roadway so that in wet conditions it improves that condition between the tires and the road," said Doug McCormick, with Snohomish County Public Works.

McCormick said the treatment will make the problem spots much safer for drivers.

"You can actually reduce potential accidents by 30-90 percent, where they've used it in other places in the nation."

However, until Bartelheimer sees a change, he said drivers need to understand one thing about the rural roads.

"Don't underestimate what a little bit of change in the weather could do," said Bartelheimer. "When it says slow down, it really means it."

The projects are set to start this summer, according to the county. So you can expect to see construction in the area, and more traffic as well.