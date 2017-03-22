6 law enforcement officers placed on leave after man in Snohomish is tasered, dies in custody

EVERETT, Wash. — Six law enforcement officers have been placed on paid administrative leave as a result of a police call where a 29-year-old Snohomish man died after being tasered and taken into police custody, the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART) said Wednesday.

Those placed on leave included two Snohomish County sheriff’s deputies, a sergeant and a master patrol deputy; and two officers with the Monroe Police Department.

Edmonds police Sgt. Josh McClure said SMART is investigating the man’s death, which occurred Tuesday night.

Deputies were trying to arrest the 29-year-old while responding to a domestic violence call. The deputies had sent out a call for backup and 13 law enforcement agencies responded.

Investigators say a fight ensued between the man and law enforcement, who deployed a Taser. The man eventually was taken into custody, but became unresponsive. Police attempted CPR while aid units were on their way, to no avail.

The county coroner will determine the cause and manner of death. The man’s identity has not been released.

“Detectives worked through the night and into the morning processing the scene, collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses to include the original female who called 911,” McClure said.