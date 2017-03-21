Woman found dead after fire in Seattle condo

SEATTLE — Firefighters found a woman dead early Tuesday after a fire inside her condominium.

Crews were called around 2:00 a.m. to Seattle’s Wedgwood neighborhood on NE 89th Street near Ravenna Ave NE.

Firefighters say they found the elderly woman unresponsive on the floor. They pulled her out and performed CPR, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said this was a small fire, and the sprinkler system inside the condo unit helped put out it out.

Authorities say it's unclear what caused the fire and how the woman died. Her death does not appear to be suspicious, they said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.