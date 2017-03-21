State to pay $1.87 million to 4 children sexually abused at Marysville day care

MARYSVILLE, Wash. (AP) — The state of Washington has agreed to pay $1.87 million to four children who were sexually assaulted at a day care center.

The Seattle Times reports (https://goo.gl/0rQyjR ) the state agreed to the payment to settle a lawsuit brought on behalf of the children for abuse at Anne “Ladale” Moore’s All Hours Daycare in Marysville.

The suit accused the state agency, which oversees day-care licensing, of failing to properly investigate the history of owner Anne “Ladale” Moore in Idaho before granting her a license in Washington.

Moore’s Washington day care closed after reports that her then-18-year-old son, Dakota Wilson, had been sexually assaulting children there.

In 2011, Snohomish County prosecutors charged Wilson with child molestation and child rape. He pleaded guilty to assault.

According to the lawsuit, Wilson had been accused of sexually abusing children at a day care Moore previously operated in Idaho in 2004.