Rain showers, warmer temps bring chance of thunderstorms

SEATTLE -- There's a chance of thunderstorms Tuesday across western Washington.

Q13 News Meteorologist Rebecca Stevenson says Portland anticipates strong thunderstorms which will track northward into southwest Washington.

Timing is through the afternoon. The south sound from Olympia down to Vancouver/Portland have the highest thunderstorm potential, only a slight risk up to Seattle. The primary threat from these storms will be gusts to 40 mph and small hail.

After a rainy Tuesday morning we'll have showers and sun breaks through the afternoon.

In addition to plenty of rain showers on Wednesday, expect breezy to locally windy conditions as well. Late morning through late afternoon S/SW wind will increase 15-25mph.