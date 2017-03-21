× Prosecutors call for judge to step down from killing trial

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — Prosecutors are asking that a Kitsap County judge recuse herself from the trial of a man accused of strangling his girlfriend, saying she’s been talking about the case out of court.

The Kitsap Sun reports that Judge Jeanette Dalton will hear arguments about her stepping away from the trial on Tuesday.

Dalton is overseeing the case of 35-year-old David Kalac, who is accused of strangling 30-year-old Amber Coplin in November 2014 and posting photos of her body on the internet.

Prosecutors say Dalton made statements on March 6 and Friday to a deputy prosecutor, who is not on the case.

The alleged statements were critical of the state’s expert witness and how the state has proceeded in the case.