× Middleton man dies in Nampa trench collapse

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) _ Authorities say a man has died after a partial trench collapsed on him.

Fifty-eight-year-old Harold Foote, of Middleton, was putting a drain pipe on a road in Nampa on Saturday before the dirt collapsed on him.

Bystanders and emergency workers were able to dig him out of the 8-foot trench but then he suffered cardiac arrest. Authorities say he was declared dead at a local hospital.

Star Fire District Capt. Ryan Hood says firefighters did not see a trench box, a device meant to brace the walls of deep trenches to ensure workers’ safety, at the scene.

The Canyon County Sherriff’s Office and the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating the incident.