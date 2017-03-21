× Michigan teen wins $500k in lottery; gives most of it to his parents

LANSING, Mich. – A 19-year-old from Ingham County won $500,000 last week in the Michigan Lottery and says he’s giving most of it to his parents, WXMI reported.

The teen is choosing to remain anonymous. The lottery says he bought the winning ticket at the Sunoco gas station on North Williamston Road in Williamston. He said he bought the last Golden Wild Time ticket that was left. He scratched the ticket off in the store.

“At first I thought they were playing a trick on me until I saw how excited they were about the ticket,” he said in a release from the lottery.

He claimed his winnings in Lansing on Friday. He said he’s keeping about $5,000 to invest and giving the rest to his parents.

“My parents have done so much for my sister and me, helping them takes a big weight off of their shoulders and mine.”