Former Edmonds middle school teacher caught in underage sex sting enters plea

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A former Washington state middle school teacher who was arrested in an undercover sex sting operation has pleaded guilty to communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.

The Daily Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2nbFkYS) Bryson Condotta pleaded guilty Monday.

Condotta was a history teacher at Alderwood Middle School in the Edmonds School District. He was placed on paid administrative leave after his September arrest. Condotta resigned Feb. 28, school district spokeswoman Debbie Joyce Jakala said Monday.

Snohomish County deputy prosecutor Justin Harleman said he plans to ask for a two-month sentence for Condotta when he’s sentenced in May.

A bus driver for the school district, Ian Moore, who was arrested during the same undercover operation, was fired in November after also pleading guilty in the case.

Both men have yet to be sentenced.

They were among eight men, ranging in age from 26 to 60 years old, who were arrested after being accused of arranging to meet a fictitious 15-year-old girl for sex in response to an online ad.