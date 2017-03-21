Detectives seek hit-and-run driver after crash sends car plunging off I-5 in Seattle

SEATTLE — One person was seriously hurt after troopers say a hit-and-run driver crashed into an SUV, sending it plunging off of I-5 into a parking lot 30 feet below.

Witnesses told Washington State Patrol troopers that a car was traveling at a “high rate of speed” around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday when it lost control and hit a gold Chevrolet Tahoe.

The Tahoe went over the right barrier of the freeway and fell 30 feet into a Seattle Department of Transportation parking lot near Spokane St.

The driver was taken with serious injuries to Harborview Medical Center.

Troopers say the vehicle that caused the crash kept driving southbound on I-5. It was described only as a dark 4-door sedan. The driver is being sought for felony hit-and-run.

Anyone with information is asked to contact WSP.