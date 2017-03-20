We’re entering classic ‘Spring Pattern’ of hail, sun and rainbows

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Spring showers with isolated thunderstorms Tuesday through Wednesday morning.

"We enter the classic 'Spring Pattern' of hail, sun and rainbows," Q13 News Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley said.

The Convergence Zone will be active the next few days with isolated thunderstorms, Kelley said.

Wednesday afternoon will be dry and Thursday looks very nice.

More Spring showers Friday and Sunday with some pretty nice sun breaks on Saturday.

One thing for sure is the “Harshest Winter in 32 years” is over. Lows near 41 and highs near 53 this week.