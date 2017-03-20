Thurston County murder suspect posts $2.5 million bail

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A 20-year-old man charged with killing a man and dumping his body in a river in southwest Washington has been released from jail after posting $2.5 million bail.

The Olympian reported (http://bit.ly/2mKkOeb) Monday that Jeremy Leininger posted bond earlier this month after being charged with first-degree murder. He has been placed on electronic home monitoring and is living with his parents in Kelso.

Leininger had been arrested in February in connection with the death of Clark Calquhoun, of Rainier. The 53-year-old victim was reported missing several weeks before his body was recovered from the Coweeman River in Kelso on Jan. 28

Court documents say Calquhoun was shot and stabbed.

Calquhoun had been living and working on a ranch owned by Leininger’s uncle.

Leininger’s trial is set for July.