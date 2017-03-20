× Snohomish County sheriff’s deputy injured in collision near Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A Snohomish County sheriff’s deputy was injured Monday night after his patrol car was struck by another vehicle while he was responding to a call, the sheriff’s office said.

“The deputy was transported to a local hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The collision was reported at about 9:50 p.m. at the intersection of 164th Street SW and 35th Avenue W. The driver of the other vehicle, who did not report any injuries, remained on scene and was working with investigators, the sheriff’s office said.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.