Senior’s promposal to best friend’s sister with Down syndrome goes viral

NEWTON, KANSAS — A senior in Kansas had the sweetest promposal.

Shaedon Wedel said he has been planning to take Carlie, his best friend’s sister, to the prom since the beginning of the school year. He made a shirt that reads, “I know I’m NACHO typical Dorito but… I’m going to be cheesy and ask: will you go to prom with me?”

Carson said he’s known Carlie for seven years and there has not been a day that he’s seen her without Doritos.

He said his main goal is to make her prom as special as possible.

“She says she wants to be a princess like Cinderella and it would mean everything to make her feel that way. I am very excited to go to prom with her on April 22nd,” said Carson. “My main goal is to really give her everything she deserves. I want her to get that Cinderella Prom Dress and prom that she wants. She honestly deserves it so much.”

Caron said Carlie’s family is basically his second family, adding they have been kind and nurturing to him and he believes their family deserves so much.

