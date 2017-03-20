Mudslide in Auburn brings down trees, blocks road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Wash. -- A major mudslide early Monday brought down trees and blocked Green Valley Road in Auburn.

King County Sheriff's Office first tweeted about the closure of Green Valley Road near Flaming Geyser State Park around 7 a.m.

The road was expected to be closed for hours while crews worked to clear the trees and debris.

Utility crews were called to the scene because some trees were resting on power lines.

Major mudslide on Green Valley Rd. In Auburn. Huge trees came down blocking lanes, resting on power lines. Rd. Closed several hours #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/rNMun5Un09 — John Hopperstad (@JohnHopperstad) March 20, 2017

Another slide was reported this weekend in the Puyallup area.

Police said E. Pioneer would remain closed until further notice. Eastbound lanes are blocked at SR 162 and westbound near Shaw Rd.