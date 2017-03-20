× Mom pushes for harsher punishment after son’s drink mixed with urine

VIVIAN, La. – Was it a “prank?” Or was it assault?

One mom is pushing for harsher punishment — and possible criminal and civil court action — over a student who tampered with her son’s drink at in just about the grossest way possible at North Caddo High School, KTBS reported.

The anger of that mom, Michelle Young, was made worse when another student who tampered with someone’s drink at the school received much stiffer punishment.

As for her son, Young says it was at baseball practice on January 26 when a teammate urinated into her son’s drink. her son drank it.

“When I picked him up at practice he was just shaking,” Young recalls.

She later learned what happened. And the school learned who did it.

Originally that student athlete’s punishment was two days in-school suspension. After Young complained about that, the punishment became two days suspension from school.

But Young was still angered by how school officials handled it.

“They said it was just a prank or a dare. I didn’t see anything funny about it whatsoever,” Young says, adding that Principal Annie Cherry decided the punishment for the offender, who she says is a star athlete.

“That’s just favoritism,” Young says.

She says that because she soon learned that another student, sophomore Clayton Spurlin, was expelled from all Caddo public schools for two years for tampering with a drink at school. It was his teacher’s drink that Spurlin gave a quick spray of air freshener.

“I guess at the moment I was joking around or something,” Spurlin says, adding that he was not trying to harm the teacher

“He was just trying to be funny,” says Spurlin’s mother, Lacy Davis.

Davis says she’s disappointed with her son’s action, but that the teacher did not drink from the cup and accepted her son’s apology. Davis also says her son has not been in trouble before.

So about that two year expulsion?

“Livid is not even the word to use as to how I felt then,” Davis says, adding “I feel like they got (the punishment) backwards.”

The moms believe the boy who urinated into the cup that Young’s son drank from is the one who should be expelled. Young was further frustrated when she says school board officials suggested her son go to another school.

“I shouldn’t have to move my son to a different school. Something should be done to the kids that are bullying my child,” she says.

She says during football season, her son was locked in a locker for 20 minutes before a coach got him out. And she says he’s continued to face ridicule and threats over the drink incident.

“I don’t think it’s fair by no means that my kid was constantly picked on on the ball team and ended up quitting baseball — something he loved and enjoyed — and this boy’s playing ball,” Young says of the offender.

Principal Annie Cherry’s office referred us to the Caddo Schools spokeswoman, Mary Nash Wood, who responded only with a written statement that said in part, “Caddo Parish Public Schools follows all Caddo Parish School Board approved policies in accordance with applicable laws. If there are concerns in regard to a student’s punishment there is an appeals process in place to ensure the appropriate discipline is applied for any behavior infractions.”

But Young says that appeals process did not include her son as the victim. And so she’s pushing for legal action, not only in civil court, but criminal as well.

Caddo Chief Deputy District Attorney Wilbert Pryor says the case is being prosecuted, though he would not comment further since it involves a juvenile.

Meantime, Spurlin’s expulsion has been knocked down to one year. He gets a second appeals hearing on Tuesday, March 21, when he hopes to get his punishment reduced further.

We contacted the mother of the boy who urinated into the drink of Young’s son. She declined to comment for this story.