TACOMA, Wash. — Ken Still, a local professional golfer who was considered an icon by some, died Sunday night. He was 82.

Still, who played golf for nearly 50 years, was Tacoma’s first PGA champion on the tour. He won three PGA tournaments and was a member of the U.S. Ryder Cup team in 1969.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Still went professional just five months after graduating from Clover Park High School.

He became one of the most influential golfers in the Tacoma area.

Still died from kidney failure, officials said.