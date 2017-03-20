× Gov. Inslee issues state of emergency for 20 counties dealing with flooding

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee on Monday proclaimed a state of emergency for 20 counties fighting flooding in eastern Washington.

The move frees up state resources in the event of flooding or other weather-related damage.

“The continual rain showers and early snow melt creates the potential for rising waters, destructive landslides and damage to our critical infrastructure, including our power grid and transportation system,” Inslee said. “This is a proactive move to ensure that state agencies are able to do everything reasonably possible to help communities recover quickly in the event major damage occurs.”

The counties under the proclamation include: Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Whitman, Walla Walla and Yakima.

According to emergency management officials: