Fox pulls Napolitano from air after Trump report

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel has pulled legal analyst Andrew Napolitano from the air after disavowing his on-air claim that British intelligence officials had helped former President Barack Obama spy on Donald Trump.

A Fox executive who spoke on condition of anonymity because it was a personnel matter said Napolitano has been benched and won’t be appearing on the air in the near future. The move was first reported by The Los Angeles Times.

The White House and President Trump quoted the Napolitano report in continuing to defend Trump’s unproven contention that Obama had wiretapped him at Trump Tower. FBI Director James Comey on Monday became the latest official to state that no evidence has been found to support the charge.