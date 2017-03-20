× First day of spring starts with some sunshine… but rain returns tonight

SEATTLE — Hello spring.

We’re dry with partly cloudy skies on Monday, the first day of spring.

But clouds will increase throughout the day. “Late afternoon into early evening areas of light rain will track from south to north, first on the coast, second to Olympia,” said Q13 News Meteorologist Rebecca Stevenson. “A chance of light rain will develop up to Seattle.”

Tuesday morning will be a wet commute for all. Plenty of rain showers will continue Tuesday afternoon -- some locally heavy with potential of small hail.

Stevenson says a showery week is ahead with some sun breaks mixed in. The next dry break is late Wednesday through first half of Thursday.