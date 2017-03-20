Fire displaces more than 100 from Seattle apartment complex
SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say a fire has displaced dozens of residents from an apartment complex in South Seattle.
The Seattle Fire Department says the electrical fire happened Monday afternoon in a complex in the 7300 block of Rainier Avenue South.
The American Red Cross said in a news release that 111 people have been displaced and that an emergency shelter has been set up at Blaine Memorial Church.
No further information was immediately available.