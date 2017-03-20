Detectives release sketch of man who robbed woman at gunpoint in SeaTac

SEATAC, Wash. — Detectives in King County are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who robbed a woman at gunpoint last week in SeaTac.

According to the sheriff’s office, the woman was in her parked car when the suspect approached her, pulled a gun and demanded she turn over her belongings.

The robbery happened March 13 around 8:30 p.m. in the 21200 block of 40th Ave.

The suspect is described as an Asian man in his 30s, between 5′ 6″ and 5′ 8″ tall with a skinny build. He had a thin mustache with a “small mouth and chin.”

Police said the suspect was last seen wearing a Brixton baseball cap, a dark zip-up jacket and dark jeans. He drove away in a newer white SUV.

If you recognize this suspect, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.