MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — A child drowned after falling into a fast-moving creek in Elmore County.

Sheriff Mike Hollinshead said the accident happened at about 1:45 p.m. Sunday at Willow Creek Trailhead off Blacks Creek Road in the Boise National Forest.

The sheriff did not release the child’s age. The Idaho Statesman reports Hollinshead said he would not be releasing the child’s name to protect the family’s privacy.