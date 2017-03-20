× 2 dead in Vancouver, Washington, shooting

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Police are investigating the deaths of two men in southwest Washington.

The Vancouver Police Department said in a statement that officers were dispatched to a northeast Vancouver neighborhood late Sunday afternoon on a report of shots fired.

When the officers arrived, they found the two men deceased.

Police spokeswoman Kim Kapp said Monday that no arrests have been made, but a person of interest has been identified. She says detectives believe the victims knew the person who killed them.