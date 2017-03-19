× Want to live longer? Take a vacation!

Living longer could mean making sure you’re taking time off. It’s just one of 50 ways to live a longer healthier life.

The AARP has released its list of ways to help. They say, vacation or else and that not taking time off work might be deadly.

They cite a survey that found men who don’t take annual vacations have a higher risk of coronary artery disease. Women fare better, but not significantly.

“It turns out that not taking a yearly vacation can be deadly. In one study they found that men who did not take an annual vacation were 32% more likely to have a heart attack and women who vacationed only once every 6 years were 8 times more likely to suffer from heart disease or heart attacks as well. So it might be time to start planning that summer vacation,” said Gabi Redford, AARP Executive Editor.

And laughter really is the best medicine, helping to reduce stress, boost the immune system, reduce pain and improve blood flow to the brain. Researchers from the University of Maryland found that laughter has the same effect on blood vessels as exercise.

You can check out the AARP’s complete list, here.