Driver receives minor injuries after collision with Ride the Ducks vehicle

SEATTLE — A 65-year-old woman is walking away with minor injuries after her car collided with a Ride the Ducks vehicle Sunday afternoon in Seattle.

The two-vehicle accident happened about 3 p.m. at Westlake Avenue N and Highland Drive.

In a tweet, the Seattle Fire Department said the driver of the car was a 65-year-old woman. She received minor injuries to her hand.

The crash remains under investigation. No word on citations.