Looking for a TV buddy? Meet Pinky! #WhyNotMePets

SEATTLE -- Are you looking for a TV buddy? Pinky might just be your girl!

Q13 FOX is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance's #WhyNotMePets campaign to find this cuddly, but shy, chihuahua a home.

Right now, Pinky is living at Emerald City Pet in Seattle. Folks there say Pinky loves to snuggle, be carried around and delights in a warm lap to sit on!

Pinky would do best in a home without young kids. Because she's a bit vocal, a townhouse or apartment may not be the best place for her.

Amazingly, at 10 years old, Pinky doesn't have any special medical needs. And she gets along great with her foster family, which includes another dog! However, it did take her a little bit of time to get used to them.

If you're interested in adopting her, call Emerald City Pet Rescue, 206-557-4661 or visit their website.

For more information on the #WhyNotMePets campaing, click HERE.