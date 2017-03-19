SEATTLE — Washington has hired longtime Syracuse assistant Mike Hopkins to coach the Huskies, four days after firing Lorenzo Romar. Hopkins grew up in the Los Angeles area. He played at Syracuse from 1989-93 and returned to the staff there in 1996.
Huskies hire Mike Hopkins
