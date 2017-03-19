× Bicyclists ride to remember victims of deadly Oso landslide

OSO, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee joined hundreds of community members Sunday on a bike ride to remember the victims of the deadly Oso landslide.

The cyclists pedaled from downtown Arlington to Darrington along State Route 530.

They passed the area where a mudslide on March 22, 2014, killed 43 people when it wiped out a rural neighborhood in Oso, northeast of Seattle.

The cyclists and community members later gathered at Darrington Community Center following the 28-mile ride.

The slide struck after weeks of heavy rains. The neighborhood that was destroyed was a development of about 35 single-family homes, some dating to the 1960s, across the North Fork of the Stillaguamish River from a hillside in the Cascade Mountains.