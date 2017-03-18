× Puget Sound drying out, but some spots could get frosty overnight

SEATTLE — After a wet start to the month, the Puget Sound region looks to be drying out at least for a couple days.

Sunday and Monday will bring a promise of sunshine, but nothing good lasts and wet weather patterns return for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

In case you were wondering, Q13 Meteorologist Tim Joyce says the wettest month of March ever for the Seattle area was back in 2014 when 9.11 inches of rain was recorded at SeaTac. So far we’ve only received 5 inches, but that is still 135% of normal.

Saturday night:

Lingering showers along the coast and the convergence zone moisture will dissipate late this evening. With the breaks in the cloud deck, we’re going to get cold tonight in many places. Some spots in the South Sound, Kitsap Peninsula and near Hood Canal could get icy/frosty in the overnight hours.

Sunday:

Looks promising for the return of more sunshine! Partly cloudy skies for our final full day of Winter! Soak it up! Get a jump start on spring planting! Looks great for the home opener for the Seattle Sounders FC as they take on the New York Red Bulls. Highs near 50.

Monday:

The new season of spring arrives at 3:29 a.m. with the Spring Equinox. The whole planet on the equinox shares in having 12 hours of day and 12 hours of night. We’ll see a nice day for Monday with a mix of sun and clouds– with more clouds rolling in from the south during the day. We’ll have some rain following the clouds, moving in likely after dinner time. High temps should end up in the mid-50s. Normal for this part of the year is 54.

Tuesday – Wednesday:

Say goodbye to our nice Spring sunshine as a series of wet weather patterns will scour our the sunshine and deliver more rain throughout the rest of the week. Highs in the low to mid-50s with lows about 40.

Thursday:

Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s with a low near 40.

Friday:

A few scattered showers, but predominantly mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 50s with a low near 40.