Pickup truck hits several cars before crashing into Applebee’s

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- Police say the driver had a medical emergency before ramming his pickup truck into an Applebee's restaurant in South Carolina.

He first hit several vehicles outside the restaurant in North Charleston Saturday, leaving a number of people injured. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The pickup then smashed through the wall of the Applebee's. Luckily no customers were injured inside.

There still no word on what type of medical event the driver experienced.

The driver was hospitalized, along with others who were injured in the incident.