Oregon State trooper rescues 2 injured bald eagles

GOLD BEACH, Ore. — An Oregon State trooper rescued two bald eagles found lying together in a damp ravine.

State police were called to a property in Gold Beach earlier this month after the owner noticed the adult birds in a watery ditch.

Senior Trooper Paul Rushton was able to safely load the eagles into separate carriers and took them to the Wild Images Rehabilitation & Education Center in Grants Pass for an examination.

The center said one bird had a small tear in its wing muscle. The other bird appeared to be in good health, but was distressed when it was brought in.

Oregon State Police wrote on Facebook, that bald eagle fight by clutching each other’s talons and tumbling towards the earth. “This is possibly why the tangled birds fell,” adding, “the area the birds were located in had high winds and many trees.”

Both birds are doing very well now.