Legendary rock ‘n roll musician Chuck Berry dies at 90

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The man who refined rhythm and blues with hits like, “Roll Over Beethoven” and “Johnny B. Goode” has died. Chuck Berry was 90.

Berry, a music pioneer often called “the Father of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” was found dead Saturday at a residence outside St. Louis, police in St. Charles County said.

A post on the St. Charles County police Facebook page said officers responded to a medical emergency at a residence around 12:40 p.m. CT Saturday and found an unresponsive man inside.

“Unfortunately, the 90-year-old man could not be revived and was pronounced deceased at 1:26 p.m.,” the post said. “The St. Charles County Police Department sadly confirms the death of Charles Edward Anderson Berry Sr., better known as legendary musician Chuck Berry.”

The family requests privacy during this time of bereavement.

Berry recently released his first studio album in more than 35 years. The album called, “Chuck” was recorded in St. Louis-area studios.

Jimmy Marsala, a bassist in Berry’s longtime band, suggests the new album took so long to come together because Berry wanted to make sure it lived up to everyone’s expectations. His last studio album was “Rock It” in 1979.