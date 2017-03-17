Strip club shooter: Surveillance video shows witnesses scatter outside — as suspect opens fire inside

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

Watch the video below as a gunman runs into a strip club in SODO and starts firing. You can see the witnesses outside scatter in fear as they hear the gunshots, then you can see the suspect come running out of the club. This was on February 19th at ‘Kittens’ strip club.

We got a great look at his face and clothing just before he pulled out his gun. Take a close look and see if you recognize him.

Detectives say he tried to steal the cash from one of the dancers so security threw him out — and he didn’t like that one bit. “You see a suspect exit. He’s actually being thrown out by a bouncer. He goes out into the parking lot. He’s taking his coat off as he leaves. What you see next is where he’s reaching into the coat. He notices that the door is closing, so he runs toward the back exit door, grabs it just in time to stop it and then as he steps inside, you watch him, he pulls his hand out,” says Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. “At that point is where he’s pulling out a revolver. He fires about four rounds inside. Fortunately, no one got shot, then you see where he turns, he runs and he exits the place. Very serious assault case. We got a good look at this guy. He’s out there somewhere right now. We need to know who he is.”

Detectives say the suspect is possibly Hispanic or Native American, has black hair and was wearing a camouflage baseball cap at one point.

If you recognize him, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. Use the P3 tips app on your phone or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS. It's always anonymous.